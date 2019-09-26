Trump campaign, GOP rake in millions in 24 hours after Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry

The Trump campaign announced Wednesday it — along with the GOP — raked in an eye-popping $5 million in donations in the 24 hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced she would launch a formal impeachment inquiry against the president.

Tweeting the news, campaign manager Brad Parscale claimed the donors came from all 50 states. “Huge groundswell of support leading to Trump landslide in 2020!” he said.

The National Republican Congressional Committee added on Wednesday that online fundraising soared by 608 percent on the day Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry.

In the 24 hours since news of Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment announcement, @realDonaldTrump’s campaign & @GOP have BLOWN OUT fundraising! ✅$5 Million combined in 24 hrs

✅Donors in all 50 states Huge groundswell of support leading to Trump landslide in 2020! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 25, 2019

“And the NRCC’s online fundraising was up 608% yesterday. Thank you, @SpeakerPelosi and de facto Speaker @AOC!” the NRCC tweeted, referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. who has long called for impeachment. – READ MORE