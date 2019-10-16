Trump campaign flies ‘socialism destroys Ohio jobs’ banner over Dem debate site

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — President Trump’s re-election campaign is once again taking to the skies over a Democratic presidential debate site to highlight the Democratic presidential candidates’ “socialist policies.”

The campaign started flying an aerial advertising banner over Otterbein University in this suburban Columbus, Ohio town, which is the site of Tuesday night’s fourth-round Democratic nomination debate.

“SOCIALISM DESTROYS OHIO JOBS. VOTE TRUMP,” read the advertisement. The banner was visible starting at noon EST and the Trump campaign said it would fly the banner until 6:45 p.m., with a short break during the afternoon.

The Trump campaign flew similar aerial banners at the previous Democratic presidential primary debates. – READ MORE