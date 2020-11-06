Trump Campaign Files Suit Against Nevada For Alleged Nonresident, Dead Vote

The Trump campaign announced Thursday that they are filing suit in Nevada over alleged nonresidents and the deceased voting in the presidential election.

According to Team Trump, “tens of thousands” of illegal ballots have been cast in the hotly contested state, including from dead people and nonresidents.

“The Trump campaign is filing a federal lawsuit in Las Vegas Thursday, suing to stop the counting of what it calls ‘illegal votes’ in Nevada, claiming to have evidence that people who are deceased and nonresidents have cast ballots in the 2020 election,” Fox News reported Thursday. “The campaign is set to announce the lawsuit during a news conference in Las Vegas Thursday morning.”

The presser pertaining to the suit will be hosted by former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp, and Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald, Fox News said.

The campaign’s interest, it says, “is not seeking to stop the vote but rather ensure that every ‘legal’ vote is counted and that no ‘illegal’ votes are counted,” the Fox News report noted.- READ MORE

