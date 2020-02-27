Trump Campaign Files Libel Suit Against New York Times Over Russia Story

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign said on Wednesday it filed a libel lawsuit against the New York Times, accusing the newspaper of intentionally publishing a false story last year related to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

In an escalation of the Republican president’s long-running battle with the news media, campaign officials said the lawsuit was being filed in the New York State Supreme Court, the state’s trial-level court. A statement from the campaign said the aim of the litigation was to “hold the news organization accountable for intentionally publishing false statements against President Trump’s campaign.”

The lawsuit relates to a March 27, 2019, article published by the Times. The lawsuit originated with the Trump re-election campaign, but Trump has contended the Times has at times been biased against him.

Trump, seeking re-election on Nov. 3, often refers to various news media outlets as “fake news” and has called elements of the U.S. news media “the enemy of the American people.” – READ MORE

