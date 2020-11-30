Trump campaign eyes Supreme Court battle after appeals panel tosses Pa. fraud case

The Trump 2020 Campaign looked ahead to a potential Supreme Court fight after a panel of federal appeals judges in Pennsylvania dismissed the campaign’s lawsuit over alleged voter fraud in the presidential election.

“The campaign’s claims have no merit,” the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia ruled Friday, despite Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani arguing to a lower court that widespread voter fraud occurred in a state where President-elect Joe Biden won by just over 80,000 votes.

The Trump campaign has the option of asking the U.S. Supreme Court for emergency injunctive relief, which would go to Justice Samuel Alito, who would then likely ask his eight colleagues to weigh in.

“The activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania continues to cover up the allegations of massive fraud. We are very thankful to have had the opportunity to present proof and the facts to the PA state legislature. On to SCOTUS!,” Jenna Ellis, Trump’s attorney and campaign adviser, said in a statement on Twitter after the court ruling.

Friday’s ruling upheld U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann’s take on the Trump campaign’s error-filled complaint, which Brann said, “like Frankenstein’s Monster, has been haphazardly stitched together.” – READ MORE

