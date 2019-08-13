Trump Campaign Declares ‘America’s Great Farmers’ Behind POTUS Despite Rocky Trade Negotiations

President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign declared that the nation’s farmers were in support of the president as he goes into a contentious re-election bout in spite of rocky trade negotiations with China.

In a tweet published Monday morning, the Trump campaign proclaimed that “America’s great farmers” stood behind the president, including a clip from MSNBC where three farmers from Iowa lauded Trump’s economic stance on China.

“No battle is over in a minute. If it is, it wasn’t worth fighting.” America’s great farmers are standing firmly behind @RealDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/5uJQWkz4ZL — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 12, 2019

The farmers were asked for their thoughts on the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and the People’s Republic.

"'No battle is over in a minute. If it is, it wasn't worth fighting.' America's great farmers are standing firmly behind !" wrote the campaign, quoting Iowa farmer Gary Engle.