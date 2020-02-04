Trump Campaign Boss Calls Iowa Caucus Delayed DEM Results “Rigged”

Brad Parscale tells it like it is.

And he wasn’t the only GOP official calling the Iowa Caucus delayed results of the Democratic candidates rigged on Monday.

Are these Dems in the bag for Biden in Iowa and using delays to toss Bernie to the curb?

Again?

This story is developing.

Quality control = rigged? 🤔 https://t.co/rJY3gdRccE — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) February 4, 2020

Everything the DEMS touch turns to shit. https://t.co/v2qDyPnkWn — Mike 'Thomas Paine' Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) February 4, 2020

Democrat party meltdown. They can’t even run a caucus and they want to run the government. 😳 No thank you. — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) February 4, 2020

When Biden starts getting questioned about whether his campaign is dead, how many pushups will he threaten to do in response? #IowaCaucuses — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) February 4, 2020