Trump Campaign Boss Calls Iowa Caucus Delayed DEM Results “Rigged”

Share:

Brad Parscale tells it like it is.

And he wasn’t the only GOP official calling the Iowa Caucus delayed results of the Democratic candidates rigged on Monday.

Are these Dems in the bag for Biden in Iowa and using delays to toss Bernie to the curb?

Again?

This story is developing.

Share:
No Newer Articles
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.