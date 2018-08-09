Trump campaign asks supporters to vote on logo for ‘Space Force’ gear (PHOTOS)

President Trump’s campaign on Thursday latched onto the administration’s formal announcement of a proposed “Space Force,” asking supporters to vote on a logo that will be displayed on merchandise.

An email from the campaign asks supporters to vote on one of six logos that will be emblazoned on future Trump campaign items. Users can pick a logo, then are prompted to make a donation to the Trump campaign.

Each of the six proposed logos includes the phrase “Space Force,” except for one that states “Mars Awaits” even though the administration’s proposal focuses on defense and not space exploration. One option also appears to be a repurposed version of the NASA logo.

The Department of Defense released a report on Thursday detailing the specifics on how it will carry out Trump’s request to establish a Space Force by 2020.

Trump celebrated the announcement from his golf club in New Jersey, tweeting, “Space Force all the way!” – READ MORE