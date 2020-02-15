Trump Campaign and RNC Rake in Over $60 Million in January Amid the Impeachment Trial

Even amid an impeachment trial, President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, along with the Republican National Committee (RNC), brought in a large sum of cash.

Trump’s re-election campaign announced on Thursday that the campaign, combined with the RNC and joint fundraising committees, raked in over $60 million in January — with more than $200 million cash on hand. All combined together, they brought in a total of over $520 million since January of 2019.

Additionally, the campaign says across the four entities, they have “gained over 1 million new digital and direct mail donors” since the impeachment began in September, according to the press release.

“The more Democrats smear President Trump, the more enthusiasm we see for him and his many accomplishments,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement, adding, “We already have 500,000 volunteers trained and activated, and this record-breaking support is helping us grow our grassroots army even more.” – READ MORE

