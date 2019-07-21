Trump Campaign Aide Claims Democrats Are in ‘Disarray’ Because They Must ‘Kiss the Ring’ of AOC’s Squad

Mercedes Schlapp, a top campaign aide for President Donald Trump‘s reelection, claimed the Democratic Party is in “disarray” due to their support for members like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

For the past several weeks, Democrats have been clashing as a liberal “squad” of four freshmen congresswomen demand the party move further to the left. As IJR previously reported, Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff claimed that he would back primary opponents for moderate Democrats if they do not back the policies supported by his boss.

“What are you seeing the other side? You’re seeing the squad dictating the rules of the Democratic Party which is very clear that they’re pushing forward, you know, very disturbing statements. […] They’re calling our Border Patrol agents Nazis. They’re calling our detention centers concentration camps. Omar herself has come out with very anti-Semitic remarks, basically saying to legislators that you have dual loyalty. That is problematic. And I think that is where you see the Democratic Party in disarray, where these Democratic presidential candidates are gonna have to kiss the ring of the squad because they are the new voices of the Democrat Party.”

It remains unclear how much influence the so-called squad will have over the 2020 elections. Ocasio-Cortez has yet to endorse any of the candidates, but recent bills with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Mass.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) highlight that candidates are eager to work with the freshman representative. – READ MORE