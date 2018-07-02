True Pundit

Trump calls US immigration laws ‘the dumbest anywhere in the world’

President Trump took to social media on Saturday to deride U.S. immigration laws as “the dumbest anywhere in the world,” and to  highlight Republicans’ platform for “Strong Borders,” as thousands of protesters nationwide rallied for the reunion of parents and children separated at the nation’s southern border.

“When people come into our Country illegally, we must IMMEDIATELY escort them back out without going through years of legal maneuvering,” Trump tweeted. “Our laws are the dumbest anywhere in the world.”

He went on to add that the GOP sought “Strong Borders and no Crime,” as opposed to Democrats, who he maintained “want Open Borders and are weak on Crime!”

All across the country, people hit the streets to protest the Trump administration’s controversial “zero tolerance” immigration policy. During an event orchestrated in Los Angeles, protesters lofted signs that read, “Asylum not abuse” and “No human is illegal.” – READ MORE

