Trump calls Syria chemical attack ‘atrocious,’ says U.S. to make ‘major decisions’ in coming hours

President Trump on Monday called the suspected chemical attack in Syria over the weekend “atrocious” and said the United States will make “major decisions” about its response over the next 24 to 48 hours.

“It was an atrocious attack. It was horrible,” the president said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

Added Trump, “We are studying that situation extremely closely. We are meeting with our military and everybody else and we’ll be making some major decisions over the next 24 to 48 hours.”

Meanwhile, a U.S. official on Monday confirmed to Fox News that Israel conducted an airstrike on a Bashar al-Assad air base in Syria on Sunday night. The airstrikes reportedly killed 14 people, including Iranians, at a military airport near the city of Homs. – READ MORE

