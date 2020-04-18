Trump Calls People to ‘LIBERATE’ Three States Run by Dem Governors: ‘It Is Under Siege!’

President Donald Trump issued orders to America on Friday, calling for citizens to “liberate” three states with Democratic governors.

To Virginians, the president urged, “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!”

Trump’s nod to Virginians is likely a response to gun control measures signed into law in the state by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam. While the new law does not ban assault weapons, it does expand background checks and establishes a “red flag” law.

The president also declared, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN” — which appears to be a response to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) stay-at-home orders.

Protesters in Michigan descended on the state capitol this week, calling for the governor’s arrest and clogging up the streets of the city. Whitmer said the rally may force her to extend the stay-at-home order. – READ MORE

