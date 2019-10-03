Trump Calls Pelosi ‘Incapable’ of Working on Lowering Drug Prices, USMCA Because of Impeachment Focus

President Donald Trump is laying into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) regarding lowering drug prescription drug prices and the United-States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Seemingly in response to Wednesday’s press conference held by Pelosi, the preside took to Twitter to express that though the top Democrat “is interested” in the two issues, “she is incapable of working on either.”

Trump called it “camouflage for trying to win an election through impeachment.”

“The Do Nothing Democrats are stuck in mud!” he added.

Nancy Pelosi just said that she is interested in lowering prescription drug prices & working on the desperately needed USMCA. She is incapable of working on either. It is just camouflage for trying to win an election through impeachment. The Do Nothing Democrats are stuck in mud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

While headlines have swirled around the impeachment probe into Trump, the House Speaker opened up Wednesday’s press conference on a different topic — drug prices and USMCA. – READ MORE