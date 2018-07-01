Trump Calls Out Saudi King, Demands More Oil in Early Morning Tweetstorm

President Donald Trump asked King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia to increase crude oil production to put downward pressure prices and alleviate some pain at the gas pumps.

Trump tweeted on Saturday morning he asked King Salman to “increase oil production, maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels, to make up the difference,” adding, “Prices to high! He has agreed!”

Just spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and explained to him that, because of the turmoil & disfunction in Iran and Venezuela, I am asking that Saudi Arabia increase oil production, maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels, to make up the difference…Prices to high! He has agreed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2018

Saudi officials told The Wall Street Journal they made no firm commitment to increase crude production, “but rather assured the U.S. of its capability to meet oil demand.”

Renewed U.S. sanctions against Iran, unrest in Venezuela, escalating fighting in Libya and increased demand for oil have all put upward pressure on prices. – READ MORE

