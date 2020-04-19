Trump Calls Out Pelosi For Deleting Video In Which She Says Coronavirus Fears ‘Unwarranted’

President Trump on Thursday shared a damning video of Nancy Pelosi visiting Chinatown in San Francisco, and telling people that fears of the coronavirus were unwarranted.

Bay Area station KNTV reported on her visit.

Crazy Nancy Pelosi deleted this from her Twitter account. She wanted everyone to pack into Chinatown long after I closed the BORDER TO CHINA. Based on her statement, she is responsible for many deaths. She’s an incompetent, third-rate politician! pic.twitter.com/uWNI7DCG3o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2020

“Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi toured San Francisco’s Chinatown Monday to send a message. She said there’s no reason tourists or locals should be staying away from the area because of coronavirus concerns,” according to the news station.

How do we know it’s damning?

Because she deleted it.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi deleted this from her Twitter account,” Trump wrote. “She wanted everyone to pack into Chinatown long after I closed the BORDER TO CHINA.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --