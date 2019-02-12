Trump Calls Out Iranian Regime For Producing ’40 Years Of Failure’ On Revolution’s Anniversary

Trump also shared another tweet with the same message in Farsi, which is widely spoken in Iran.

Iranians celebrated the 1979 overthrow of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who was supported by the U.S., “waving Iranian flags, chanting ‘Death to America’ and burning U.S. and Israeli flags,” reported The Associated Press.

Trump’s message comes less than two weeks after he criticized his intelligence chiefs for not considering Iran enough of a threat.

“The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong!” he wrote on Twitter Jan. 30.

Trump said he envisioned keeping U.S. troops in Iraq “because I want to be able to watch Iran” during an interview with Margaret Brennan of CBS News that aired Feb. 3.

Trump withdrew from the Iran Nuclear Deal on May 8 and vowed to place sanctions on Iran because of the agreement’s “lack of perpetual ban on a nuclear program and how it fails to address the Islamic Republic’s malign activity across the Middle East,” reported The Daily Caller. The agreement still stands as a deal between Iran and countries other than the U.S.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has repeatedly threatened to ditch the 2015 nuclear deal should it no longer work in his country’s favor, claiming the agreement was simply a means to an end for his government.

