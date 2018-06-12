True Pundit

Politics World

Trump calls out ‘Fool Trade’ after G7, says Trudeau acted ‘hurt’

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump fired off a series of tweets early Monday criticizing Canada and its prime minister over trade policy, saying that “Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal.”

“According to a Canada release, they make almost 100 Billion Dollars in Trade with U.S. (guess they were bragging and got caught!). Minimum is 17B. Tax Dairy from us at 270%. Then [Canadian Prime Minister] Justin [Trudeau] acts hurt when called out!” Trump added.

He continued, “Sorry, we cannot let our friends, or enemies, take advantage of us on Trade anymore. We must put the American worker first!” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump calls out 'Fool Trade' after G7, says Trudeau acted 'hurt'
Trump calls out 'Fool Trade' after G7, says Trudeau acted 'hurt'

President Trump fired off a series of tweets early Monday criticizing Canada and its prime minister over trade policy, saying that Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal.

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: