Trump calls out ‘Fool Trade’ after G7, says Trudeau acted ‘hurt’

President Trump fired off a series of tweets early Monday criticizing Canada and its prime minister over trade policy, saying that “Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal.”

“According to a Canada release, they make almost 100 Billion Dollars in Trade with U.S. (guess they were bragging and got caught!). Minimum is 17B. Tax Dairy from us at 270%. Then [Canadian Prime Minister] Justin [Trudeau] acts hurt when called out!” Trump added.

Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal. According to a Canada release, they make almost 100 Billion Dollars in Trade with U.S. (guess they were bragging and got caught!). Minimum is 17B. Tax Dairy from us at 270%. Then Justin acts hurt when called out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

He continued, “Sorry, we cannot let our friends, or enemies, take advantage of us on Trade anymore. We must put the American worker first!” – READ MORE

