Trump Calls Out Celebs John Legend and Chrissy Teigen for Lack of Awareness of Criminal Justice Reform’s Path

President Donald Trump, late on Sunday, took to Twitter to remind followers of his success in getting new criminal justice reform initiatives passed.

At the same time, he called out certain Hollywood celebrities for not acknowledging those efforts — namely singer John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, both of whom have long been anti-Trumpers.

….A man named @VanJones68, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

….musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

…..the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it…And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

Trump blasted the “boring” singer and his “filthy-mouthed wife “for talking now about how great” the reforms are — but noted they did not play a role when it mattered and were nowhere to be found at that time.

Trump signed the First Step Act into law late last year.

The First Step Act — which had bipartisan support — is designed to reform the criminal justice system and help inmates leave jail and their criminal lives behind. – READ MORE