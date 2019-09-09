Trump Calls Out Celebs John Legend and Chrissy Teigen for Lack of Awareness of Criminal Justice Reform’s Path

President Donald Trump, late on Sunday, took to Twitter to remind followers of his success in getting new criminal justice reform initiatives passed.

At the same time, he called out certain Hollywood celebrities for not acknowledging those efforts — namely singer John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, both of whom have long been anti-Trumpers.

Trump blasted the “boring” singer and his “filthy-mouthed wife “for talking now about how great” the reforms are — but noted they did not play a role when it mattered and were nowhere to be found at that time.

Trump signed the First Step Act into law late last year.

The First Step Act — which had bipartisan support — is designed to reform the criminal justice system and help inmates leave jail and their criminal lives behind. – READ MORE

