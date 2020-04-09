Trump Calls on Sanders’ Supporters to ‘Come to the Republican Party’ as Dem Bows out of the Race

President Donald Trump is reaching out to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) supporters, urging them to join the Republican party amid the senator’s decision to suspend his campaign.

Shortly after the Vermont senator announced the suspension of his campaign, Trump took to Twitter with a message blaming Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for Sanders’ loss on Super Tuesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden walked away with big wins on Super Tuesday, as previously reported on IJR.

At the time, the president took to Twitter to weigh in on the Democratic party’s presumed opinion of Sanders. He speculated that the Democratic primary was rigged. Now, he is blasting the party again, alluding to the same theory. – READ MORE

