Trump calls Omarosa a ‘dog’ as war over salacious memoir explodes

President Trump blasted Omarosa Manigault-Newman as a “crazed, crying lowlife” on Tuesday morning and went so far as to call her a “dog,” rapidly escalating the already heated battle between the president and the reality TV star who made her name on his show.

“When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!” Trump tweeted.

The president's harsh words for "Wacky" Manigault-Newman, as he referred to her on Monday, come as the former White House aide and "Apprentice" star's book is released.