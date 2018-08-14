    True Pundit

    Politics

    Trump calls Omarosa a ‘dog’ as war over salacious memoir explodes

    Posted on by
    Share:

    President Trump blasted Omarosa Manigault-Newman as a “crazed, crying lowlife” on Tuesday morning and went so far as to call her a “dog,” rapidly escalating the already heated battle between the president and the reality TV star who made her name on his show.

    “When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!” Trump tweeted.

    The president’s harsh words for “Wacky” Manigault-Newman, as he referred to her on Monday, come as the former White House aide and “Apprentice” star’s book is released. – READ MORE

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: