Trump calls Judiciary chairman ‘Fat Jerry’: report

President Trump reportedly referred to Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) as “fat Jerry” in a recent meeting with a group of House Republicans at the White House.

The Washington Post reported Monday that Trump made the remark last month while suggesting that Nadler is overweight despite having weight-loss surgery years ago.

“I’ve been battling Nadler for years,” Trump added.

Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has emerged as a top adversary to Trump in the new Congress as he has led an investigation into the president. – READ MORE