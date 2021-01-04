Trump Calls Georgia Senate Runoff Elections ‘Illegal and Invalid’

President Donald Trump is attacking the integrity of Georgia’s elections ahead of pair of crucial Senate runoff elections that will determine the balance of power in the chamber for at least the next two years.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Trump took aim at Georgia’s election management as he wrote, “Before even discussing the massive corruption which took place in the 2020 Election, which gives us far more votes than is necessary to win all of the Swing States (only need three), it must be noted that the State Legislatures were not in any way responsible for the massive. changes made to the voting process, rules and regulations, many made hastily before the election, and therefore the whole State Election is not legal or Constitutional.”

“Additionally, the Georgia Consent Decree is Unconstitutional & the State 2020 Presidential Election is therefore both illegal and invalid, and that would include the two current Senatorial Elections. In Wisconsin, Voters not asking for applications invalidates the Election,” he continued.

Finally, he said, “All of this without even discussing the millions of fraudulent votes that were cast or altered!” – READ MORE

