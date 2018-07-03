Trump Calls for ‘Phase Two’ in Effort To Give Back to Middle Class Families

Another tax cut is in the works, President Donald Trump said in an interview released Sunday. Trump spoke with Maria Bartiromo of the Fox Business Network on the show “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“We’re doing a phase two,” Trump said, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“We’ll be doing it probably in October, maybe a little sooner than that, and it’ll be more of a middle class — we did a lot for the middle class, but this will be even more aimed at the middle class… It’s a great stimulus.”

Late last year, Congress approved sweeping tax cuts that Trump had proposed.

On Friday, administration officials spoke about the impact of those cuts.

“We’ve had 1 million new jobs alone since the tax cut, 3.4 million since President Trump was elected. And it’s not just the new jobs. It’s wages are going up. Everyone is winning with these tax cuts,” said Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta, according to a White House pool report. – READ MORE

