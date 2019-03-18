Trump calls Biden ‘low I.Q. individual’ after verbal slip

President Trump on Monday called Joe Biden a “low I.Q. individual” after the former vice president had a slip of the tongue and nearly announced he was running for president in 2020.

“Joe Biden got tongue tied over the weekend when he was unable to properly deliver a very simple line about his decision to run for President,” Trump tweeted. “Get used to it, another low I.Q. individual!”

Trump has previously deployed the “low I.Q.” line of attack against a number of critics, including MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and actor Robert De Niro.

The president was seizing on a mishap from Biden over the weekend where he told a gathering of Delaware Democrats that he has “the most progressive record of anybody running for the … anybody who would run” for the 2020 nomination. – READ MORE