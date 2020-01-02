Trump Brings in 2020 at Mar-a-Lago: ‘We’re Going to Have a Great Year’

President Donald Trump welcomed guests to Mar-a-Lago for a New Year’s Eve party on Tuesday evening, predicting great things for 2020.

“We’re going to have a great year, I predict,” Trump said. “I think it’s going to be a fantastic year.”

The president noted the record year for the American economy, predicting even better economic news.

“I think we’re really set for additional growth and jobs and everything else,” he said. “It’ll be great.”

The president answered questions about the ongoing conflict in Iraq after the American embassy in Baghdad was beset by protesters and American Marines responded.

"They were there instantaneously, as soon as we heard," he said. "I used the word 'immediately'; they came immediately. And it's in great shape, as you know."