Trump Breaks MSNBC: Lawrence O’Donnell Apologizes for Deutsche Bank Claims

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell issued an apology Wednesday afternoon after President Donald Trump, through his attorneys, demanded the retraction of an unsourced claim that Trump had “Russian billionaires close to Vladimir Putin” as co-signers on loans.

“Last night I made an error in judgment by reporting an item about the president’s finances that didn’t go through our rigorous verification and standards process,” O’Donnell tweeted Wednesday.

“I shouldn’t have reported it and I was wrong to discuss it on the air. I will address the issue on my show tonight,” he added:

On Tuesday, O’Donnell cited a “single source close to Deutsche Bank” who claimed that “Russian billionaires close to Vladimir Putin” co-signed on Trump’s loans.

"This single source close to Deutsche Bank has told me that Donald Trump's loan documents there show that he has co-signers. That's how he was able to obtain those loans. And that the co-signers are Russian oligarchs," O'Donnell said.