Trump Boosts Christian Share of Refugees Up to 71 Percent

President Donald Trump’s Administration Raised The Christian Share Of The Refugee Inflow From Under 50 Percent In 2016 Up To 71 Percent In 2018, According To A Chart Posted By Axios.

The Christian share rose as Muslim refugee resettlement was cut by more than 92 percent compared to former President Obama’s 2016 resettlement total. The Muslim share dropped from 50 percent to 15 percent.

Since the beginning of 2018, Trump’s Department of State has admitted 2,341 Muslim refugees to the United States. In 2016, Obama admitted 30,201 Muslim refugees for settlement across the U.S.

A chart designed by Axios’ Andrew Witherspoon, shows the rising Christian share, as total refugee inflow dropped from 85,994 in 2016 to a little over 21,058 in fiscal year 2018, ending Sept. 30 – READ MORE