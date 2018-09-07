    True Pundit

    Business Politics

    TRUMP BOOM: Unemployment Claims Hit Near 50-Year Low

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Donald Trump’s presidency may be marred by the seemingly never-ending investigation into alleged Russian collusion, deep state “resistance,” and a hostile media, but his leadership and the Republican control of the House and Senate are helping to spur an undeniable economic boom.

    On Thursday, U.S. Labor Department numbers indicated a near 50-year low in workers’ unemployment benefit filings. The Hill reports:

    Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell to a seasonally adjusted 203,000 for the week ending Sept. 1, a drop of 10,000 from the previous week, the lowest level since December 1969, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

    The four-week moving average, which is a better indicator of where the job market is headed, was 209,500, a decrease of 2,750 from the previous week, the lowest level for this average since Dec. 6, 1969 when it was 204,500.READ MORE

    The midterm election is about “safety and jobs,” President Trump told a campaign rally in Montana Thursday night. He said the economy is “booming like never before,” and on Friday, the unemployment report brought the president more good news: the unemployment rate for African Americans, 6.3 percent, has never been lower, and job-growth remains strong.

    For Hispanics, the unemployment rate increased two-tenths of a point from last month’s record low of 4.5 percent. And the overall unemployment rate remained at a low 3.9 percent.

    The number of jobs added — 201,000 — exceeded analysts’ expectations. (After revisions, job gains have averaged 185,000 for each of the last three months.)

    After three straight record-setting months, the number of employed Americans dropped a bit in August, to 155,542,000 from last month’s all-time high of 155,965,000. This number has set 11 records since Donald Trump took office. – READ MORE

    TRUMP BOOM: Unemployment Claims Hit Near 50-Year Low
    TRUMP BOOM: Unemployment Claims Hit Near 50-Year Low

    Donald Trump's presidency may be marred by the seemingly never-ending investigation into alleged Russian collusion, deep state "resistance," and a hostile media, but his leadership and the Republican control of the House and Senate are helping to spur an undeniable economic boom.

    Daily Wire Daily Wire
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: