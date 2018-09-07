TRUMP BOOM: Unemployment Claims Hit Near 50-Year Low

Donald Trump’s presidency may be marred by the seemingly never-ending investigation into alleged Russian collusion, deep state “resistance,” and a hostile media, but his leadership and the Republican control of the House and Senate are helping to spur an undeniable economic boom.

On Thursday, U.S. Labor Department numbers indicated a near 50-year low in workers’ unemployment benefit filings. The Hill reports:

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell to a seasonally adjusted 203,000 for the week ending Sept. 1, a drop of 10,000 from the previous week, the lowest level since December 1969, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

The four-week moving average, which is a better indicator of where the job market is headed, was 209,500, a decrease of 2,750 from the previous week, the lowest level for this average since Dec. 6, 1969 when it was 204,500. – READ MORE

The midterm election is about “safety and jobs,” President Trump told a campaign rally in Montana Thursday night. He said the economy is “booming like never before,” and on Friday, the unemployment report brought the president more good news: the unemployment rate for African Americans, 6.3 percent, has never been lower, and job-growth remains strong.

For Hispanics, the unemployment rate increased two-tenths of a point from last month’s record low of 4.5 percent. And the overall unemployment rate remained at a low 3.9 percent.

The number of jobs added — 201,000 — exceeded analysts’ expectations. (After revisions, job gains have averaged 185,000 for each of the last three months.)

After three straight record-setting months, the number of employed Americans dropped a bit in August, to 155,542,000 from last month’s all-time high of 155,965,000. This number has set 11 records since Donald Trump took office. – READ MORE