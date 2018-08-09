Trump boasts he went ‘5 for 5’ in Tuesday’s elections

President Trump on Wednesday boasted that all five candidates he endorsed in this week’s elections won their races, even as contests in Ohio and Kansas were too close to call.

The president declared victory in a brief tweet: “5 for 5!”

5 for 5! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2018

Trump in a second tweet accused the media of downplaying the Republican Party’s record of success in special elections.

“The Republicans have now won 8 out of 9 House Seats, yet if you listen to the Fake News Media you would think we are being clobbered. Why can’t they play it straight, so unfair to the Republican Party and in particular, your favorite President!” he wrote. – READ MORE

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is encouraged following Tuesday night’s primaries and special elections, calling it “a great night for Republicans.”

McDaniel credited President Trump — who attended a rally for Balderson in Lewis Center, Ohio, over the weekend — with helping push him over the finish line.

“The visit on Saturday was why we won,” McDaniel said. “President Trump is an antidote to Republican complacency.”