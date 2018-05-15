Trump blasts White House leakers as ‘traitors’

President Trump blasted so-called White House “leakers” as “traitors” and vowed to hunt them down, even as he denied the West Wing has a problem with leaks.

“The so-called leaks coming out of the White House are a massive over exaggeration put out by the Fake News Media in order to make us look as bad as possible,” Trump tweeted Monday afternoon.

The president, however, indicated an investigation is underway into who in the White House is sharing information with the press.

“With that being said, leakers are traitors and cowards, and we will find out who they are!” he wrote.

The comments come days after The Hill first reported that White House aide Kelly Sadler made off-color comments about Sen. John McCain’s (R-Ariz.) cancer diagnosis. – READ MORE

