Trump blasts Vanity Fair for caving to left-wing outrage after joke Hillary video

President Trump slammed Vanity Fair for backpedaling and apologizing for its video that caused infighting among liberals by poking fun at Hillary Clinton – but the backlash has made it clear that the left simply can’t laugh at itself.

“Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H,” Trump tweeted on Thursday.

Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H. Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Amb to Court of St James’s & a big fundraiser for CH, is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2017

Trump also mocked Anna Wintour, the openly liberal editorial director of Conde Nast and editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair’s sister publication, Vogue, for “begging for forgiveness.” Wintour has long supported Clinton and donated to her 2016 campaign. – READ MORE

