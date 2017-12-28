True Pundit

Trump blasts Vanity Fair for caving to left-wing outrage after joke Hillary video

President Trump slammed Vanity Fair for backpedaling and apologizing for its video that caused infighting among liberals by poking fun at Hillary Clinton – but the backlash has made it clear that the left simply can’t laugh at itself.

“Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H,” Trump tweeted on Thursday.

Trump also mocked Anna Wintour, the openly liberal editorial director of Conde Nast and editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair’s sister publication, Vogue, for “begging for forgiveness.” Wintour has long supported Clinton and donated to her 2016 campaign. – READ MORE

