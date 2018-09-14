Trump blasts Strzok-Page ‘leaking like mad’ text as a ‘disaster,’ ’embarrassment’ for FBI, DOJ

Newly surfaced text messages between former FBI lovers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page that refer to government employees “leaking like mad” in the runup to the Russia collusion probe are a “disaster and embarrassment” to the Department of Justice, President Trump tweeted Thursday.

The text messages, first reported by Fox News on Wednesday, are the latest evidence to bolster Trump’s claim that elements within the government were trying to undermine him when Special Counsel Robert Mueller launched his probe into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“More text messages between former FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are a disaster and embarrassment to the FBI & DOJ. This should never have happened but we are learning more and more by the hour. ‘Others were leaking like mad’ in order to get the President!” Trump tweeted, quoting the Fox News report.

Fox News on Wednesday obtained new text messages between Strzok and Page dated Dec. 15, 2016. The texts were part of a lengthy exchange, and appeared to reveal a potential operation to leak for “political purposes.” – READ MORE