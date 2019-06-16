Trump Blasts Russia Investigation as ‘a Set-Up,’ Claims Obama ‘Certainly Must’ve Known About It’

President Donald Trump claimed that the investigation into the alleged conspiracy between his 2016 presidential campaign and the Russian government was a “set-up” and that former President Barack Obama “certainly” must have had knowledge about it.

“There was no crime. There’s no collusion. It was a setup, in my opinion,” said Trump. “And I think it’s going to come out. I hope it’s going to come out — we’re going to find out very soon.”

Stephanopolous then pressed Trump on whether or not he believed Obama “was behind” the probe into his presidential campaign.

Stephanopolous: “You clearly believe there was a group of people working against you, do you think President Obama was behind it?” Trump: “I would say he certainly must have known about it because it was very high up in the chain. You’re going to find that out. I’m not going make that statement quite yet, but I’d say that President Obama had to know about it.”

The president also called out 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden in the interview for his flip-flops on key issues.