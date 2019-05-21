Trump Blasts Republican Lawmaker Amash Over Impeachment Remarks

Donald Trump lashed out on Sunday at the first Republican congressman to call the U.S. president’s behavior impeachable, while Democrats warned Trump’s stonewalling of congressional probes is strengthening the case for an impeachment inquiry.

Trump called Republican Representative Justin Amash “a total lightweight” and “a loser” on Twitter, a day after the Michigan conservative said the Mueller report showed that the Republican president “engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment.”

….he would see that it was nevertheless strong on NO COLLUSION and, ultimately, NO OBSTRUCTION…Anyway, how do you Obstruct when there is no crime and, in fact, the crimes were committed by the other side? Justin is a loser who sadly plays right into our opponents hands! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

Amash's criticism made calls in the U.S. Congress for Trump's impeachment bipartisan, though just barely, with most Republicans still standing by the president at a time of economic growth, turbulent markets and global trade tensions.