Trump blasts ‘politicized’ Justice Department & FBI as damning memo to be revealed

Hours before the expected release of a damning memo on FBI spying abuses, President Trump unleashed an early-morning tweet at a Justice Department he said has been “politicized” by Democrats.

The shot at the Justice Department came after much back and forth between the Department and its subsidiary FBI, which have argued against release of a memo summarizing the House Permanent Select Comittee on Intelligence probe of the department’s investigation into alleged Trump-Russia collusion.

GOP-led House investigators believe the FBI used a dubious dossier initially prepared as campaign opposition research to get permission from a secret federal court to eavesdrop on Trump campaign and transition team communications. – READ MORE

James Comey keeps Tweeting like a man with an immunity deal.

Or he could be channeling his inner WWE villain.

Whatever the genesis, he’s getting his tall ass kicked all over Twitter with his poor man’s Norman Rockwell literary shtick.

We haven’t seen this type of vicious public reviews for the FBI since the late Joan Rivers panned J. Edgar Hoover’s dress collection on E! TV’s Fashion Police.

