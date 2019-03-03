 

Trump blasts ‘little shifty Schiff’ over probe into finances

President Trump on Saturday blasted Democrats for pushing to investigate his finances while swiping at House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), calling him “little shifty Schiff.”

“There’s no collusion, so now they go and morph into ‘let’s inspect every deal he’s ever done,’ ” he said to a crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). “These people are sick.”

“I saw little shifty Schiff yesterday,” Trump added. “He went into a meeting and he said, ‘We’re going to look into his finances.’ I said ‘Where did that come from? He always talked about Russia.’ ”

Schiff last month announced a sweeping probe into Trump’s finances and potential ties to Russia. Trump afterward condemned Schiff as a “political hack,” but Schiff defended the investigation as “meaningful oversight.”- READ MORE

Staff