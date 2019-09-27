Trump Blasts ‘Liddle’ Adam Schiff’ for ‘Unsuccessfully’ Working to ‘Hurt’ GOP Over the Past Three Years

President Donald Trump unloaded on “liddle” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for his unsuccessful attempts to “hurt” the Republican Party.

In a tweet published Thursday afternoon, the president took aim at Schiff, dubbing the House Intelligence chairman as “liddle’ Adam Schiff” and blasting him for “unsuccessfully” working for “years” to “hurt” him and the Republicans over the past three years.

Trump also blasted Schiff for saying that the whistleblower’s allegations that he pressured Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden in a July phone call were “credible,” labeling it a “Democrat scam.”

“Liddle’ Adam Schiff, who has worked unsuccessfully for 3 years to hurt the Republican Party and President, has just said that the Whistleblower, even though he or she only had second hand information, ‘is credible.’ How can that be with zero info and a known bias. Democrat Scam!” – READ MORE