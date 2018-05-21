Trump Blasts John Brennan For ‘Destruction’ Of American Faith In CIA

President Trump slammed former CIA Director John Brennan in a series of tweets Monday over the ongoing Russia investigation.

“John Brennan is panicking. He has disgraced himself, he has disgraced the Country, he has disgraced the entire Intelligence Community. He is the one man who is largely responsible for the destruction of American’s faith in the Intelligence Community and in some people at the…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

….top of the FBI. Brennan started this entire debacle about President Trump. We now know that Brennan had detailed knowledge of the (phony) Dossier…he knows about the Dossier, he denies knowledge of the Dossier, he briefs the Gang of 8 on the Hill about the Dossier, which…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

…they then used to start an investigation about Trump. It is that simple. This guy is the genesis of this whole Debacle. This was a Political hit job, this was not an Intelligence Investigation. Brennan has disgraced himself, he’s worried about staying out of Jail.” Dan Bongino — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

The tweets in quotes appear to be a rough transcript from former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino’s appearance on Fox News earlier in the morning. Mr. Bongino, who regularly appears on the network, has been critical of Mr. Brennan and his comments about Mr. Trump.

Late Sunday, Mr. Trump tweeted that he wants to see an investigation into whoever was allegedly spying on his campaign. – READ MORE

