Trump Blasts John Brennan For ‘Destruction’ Of American Faith In CIA

Posted on by
President Trump slammed former CIA Director John Brennan in a series of tweets Monday over the ongoing Russia investigation.

The tweets in quotes appear to be a rough transcript from former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino’s appearance on Fox News earlier in the morning. Mr. Bongino, who regularly appears on the network, has been critical of Mr. Brennan and his comments about Mr. Trump.

Late Sunday, Mr. Trump tweeted that he wants to see an investigation into whoever was allegedly spying on his campaign. – READ MORE

