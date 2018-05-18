Trump blasts ‘Fake News Media’ for ‘purposely’ leaving out context to his immigration comments

President Trump blasted the “Fake News Media” in an early morning tweet on Friday after some media outlets corrected reports that he called illegal immigrants “animals.”

Trump drew criticism after saying during a roundtable discussion with California officials that some gang members that entered the U.S. illegally are “animals.” Some news outlets reported on the comment without noting that he was referring specifically to MS-13 gang members, rather than all immigrants who are undocumented.

Fake News Media had me calling Immigrants, or Illegal Immigrants, “Animals.” Wrong! They were begrudgingly forced to withdraw their stories. I referred to MS 13 Gang Members as “Animals,” a big difference – and so true. Fake News got it purposely wrong, as usual! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

“Fake News Media had me calling Immigrants, or Illegal Immigrants, ‘Animals.’ Wrong!” he tweeted. “They were begrudgingly forced to withdraw their stories. I referred to MS 13 Gang Members as ‘Animals,’ a big difference – and so true. Fake News got it purposely wrong, as usual!” – READ MORE

