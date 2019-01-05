Trump blames stock market slide on Dems taking House

President Trump on Friday blamed recent drops in the stock markets to Democrats taking control of the House, just days after calling December’s historic declines a “glitch.”

“As I have stated many times, if the Democrats take over the House or Senate, there will be disruption to the Financial Markets. We won the Senate, they won the House. Things will settle down. They only want to impeach me because they know they can’t win in 2020, too much success!” he Tweeted.

As I have stated many times, if the Democrats take over the House or Senate, there will be disruption to the Financial Markets. We won the Senate, they won the House. Things will settle down. They only want to impeach me because they know they can’t win in 2020, too much success! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2019