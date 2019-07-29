Trump blames Obama administration for bad White House air conditioning

President Trump has blamed predecessor Barack Obama for a litany of issues, from the Iran nuclear deal to the crisis at the border, and on Friday he added the alleged poor state of air conditioning in the White House to that list.

Trump made the remarks to reporters in the Oval Office, when discussing how he was going to his residence in Bedminster, N.J. in August. He said that such trips aren’t a vacation and that presidential away days are often used for maintenance on the White House.

“I’d rather be right here,” he said, before adding that “a lot of times you go and they do a lot of work in the White House.”

“For instance, the Obama administration worked out a brand new air conditioning system for the West Wing and it was so good before they did the system,” he said.

"Now that they did this system it's freezing or hot in here," he complained