Trump blames Comey’s ‘minions’ for starting the Russia investigation

President Trump attacked former FBI Director James Comey and two officials formerly involved with the Russia investigation on Saturday for starting a “disgraceful Witch Hunt” against his campaign and eventual administration.

In a tweet, the president lashed out at Comey, as well as FBI agent Peter Strzok and lawyer Lisa Page, who were removed from Robert Mueller‘s special counsel investigation last summer over concerns of anti-Trump bias.

“The [inspector general] Report totally destroys James Comey and all of his minions including the great lovers, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who started the disgraceful Witch Hunt against so many innocent people. It will go down as a dark and dangerous period in American History!” Trump tweeted.

The IG Report totally destroys James Comey and all of his minions including the great lovers, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who started the disgraceful Witch Hunt against so many innocent people. It will go down as a dark and dangerous period in American History! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2018

The FBI’s inspector general released a report this week that revealed previously unreported text messages between Strzok and Page while the two worked on the investigation, in which Strzok assured Page that the investigation would “stop” Trump from becoming president. – READ MORE

