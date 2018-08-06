Trump believes Mueller is using Manafort trial to embarrass him: report

President Trump has reportedly been privately venting about the trial of his former campaign head Paul Manafort, believing that it is an attempt by special counsel Robert Mueller to embarrass him.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that Trump thinks both the media and Mueller are using this week’s trial on Manafort’s bank and tax fraud charges to try to undercut his presidency.

“He is completely outraged by the way Manafort has been treated, with the solitary confinement and all of that,” Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani told the Post. “It’s obvious to him that they’re all but torturing Manafort in order to try to get him to flip.”

The trial is the first in Mueller’s probe into Russia’s election interference, which the president has long claimed is rigged against him and is a “witch hunt.” Manafort has pleaded not guilty to the charges.- READ MORE

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said Sunday that if there was strong evidence to prove that there was collusion between President Trump’s campaign and Russia, it would have been leaked by now.

“I am comfortable in saying this: if there was evidence, strong evidence of collusion, I guarantee you it would have been leaked by now,” Rubio, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told “Fox News Sunday.”

Rubio suggested that Trump consistently attacks special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and is “annoyed” that it hasn’t wrapped up after more than a year and because he believes it is solely about collusion.- READ MORE

