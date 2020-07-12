Trump Believes Biden Has Been ‘Brainwashed’ by Democrats

President Donald Trump believes Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been “brainwashed” by Democrats.

During a phone interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump discussed Biden’s presidential campaign, where he claimed the former vice president has been “brainwashed.”

“They brainwashed him, he doesn’t know where he is, he doesn’t know what he’s doing and our country will suffer. Our stock markets will crash, bad things will happen,” Trump said on Thursday evening.

According to Trump, the former vice president has been “taken over by the radical left.”

“Joe is just, look let’s face it, he’s been taken over by the radical left. He has no clue what they’re doing and what they’re getting him into,” Trump said.

In fact, he also described Biden as “worse than Bernie Sanders at his best.” Trump also discussed an alleged deal the Democratic Party made with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). While Trump did not offer any details about the basis of the deal he referred to, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) recently spoke on his team’s work with Biden’s campaign. – READ MORE

