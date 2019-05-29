Trump Beats Obama on Issues as More Americans Agree With His Stances Than Predecessor’s at Two-Year Mark

A new Gallup poll published Tuesday showed that more Americans adults agree with President Donald Trump on his positions on issues that they hold close than they did with former President Barack Obama in the middle of his first term in office.

The poll — which surveyed 1,024 adults across all 50 states — found that nearly half of them, 47 percent, agreed with Trump’s stances on the issues “that matter most” to them.

The president’s predecessor was 2 percentage points shy of Trump at around the same time in his first term, with only 45 percent of American adults agreeing with his issue positions.

The poll also found that more Americans recently viewed Trump’s political views as “about right” than Obama’s in February 2012, with the president’s 38 percent mark beating out his predecessor’s percentage by 3 points. – READ MORE