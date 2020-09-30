Trump Battles Debate Moderator Chris Wallace: ‘I Guess I’m Debating You’ (VIDEO)

President Trump to Chris Wallace: “First of all, I guess I’m debating you, not him. But that’s okay. I’m not surprised.” pic.twitter.com/MgZZtkWJlT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 30, 2020

President Donald Trump and Fox News debate moderator Chris Wallace sparred within the first ten minutes of the first presidential debate, prompting Trump to retort: “I guess I’m debating you, not him, but that’s OK, I’m not surprised.”

Trump’s remark came after Wallace attacked Trump, picking up on his contender Joe Biden (D)’s accusation that the president was trying to eliminate Obamacare without having a replacement. – READ MORE

