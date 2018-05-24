Trump-Bashing ESPN Writer Named Journalist of the Year by NABJ

ESPN’s Jemele Hill, who was suspended for two weeks in October 2017 by the cable sports network for her tweets about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and calling for a boycott of Cowboys advertisers was named Journalist of the Year by the National Association of Black Journalists on Tuesday.

The annual award recognizes a black journalist who has amassed a distinguished body of work with extraordinary depth, scope and significance to the people of the African Diaspora according to a press release from the NABJ.

Hill was roundly criticized for tweeting about President Trump, calling him a “white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/other white supremacists.”

She later expressed regret that her tweets had “painted ESPN in an unfair light” but didn’t formally apologize.- READ MORE

