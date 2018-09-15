Trump-Basher Kathy Griffin to Receive ‘Comedian of the Year’ Award

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kathy Griffin will receive the award, in part, for her “comeback” over the last year following last summer’s controversy over her posing with a fake “beheaded” head of President Donald Trump.

On Griffin receiving the award, Paul Cruz, director of the festival, said, “We didn’t think long about who should be named Comedian of the Year for the festival’s inaugural year.”

“It was a no brainer to honor Kathy Griffin. After all that she’s been through, Kathy has pulled off the biggest comeback in entertainment history since Marlon Brando was blacklisted and then went on to win an Oscar in 1972,” he added.

“Kathy speaks for all Americans in defense of our First Amendment rights. Kathy is the one comedian that is literally on the minds and mouths of the world. She boldly and bravely spoke Truth to Power, was blacklisted, harassed and shunned for it, but has now emerged like a fiery phoenix from the ashes. What other comedian can say that?” Cruz also said.- READ MORE