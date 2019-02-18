Trump Base Pushes Richard Grenell for United Nations Ambassadorship

Key Figures From President Donald Trump’s Base Are Pushing Hard For Him To Nominate U.s. Ambassador To Germany Richard Grenell To Be The Next U.s. Ambassador To The United Nations, Breitbart News Has Learned.

The opening comes as former Fox News host and State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert suddenly and unexpectedly withdrew herself from consideration after President Trump had previously nominated her to fill the vacant post left behind by Trump’s first appointee in the slot, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

“I’m a huge fan of Ambassador Grenell,” Corey Lewandowski, President Trump’s one-time campaign manager and a strong defender of the president and his agenda, told Breitbart News on Saturday evening. “He has served the President of the United States with distinction in Germany and would make a great ambassador to the U.N.”

Lewandowski was hardly alone. Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former campaign aide and hard-charging former White House official who once was Breitbart News national security editor, added in a statement to Breitbart News that he thinks Grenell would be great for the post now that Nauert is out of the picture.

“Ric Grenell needs to be recalled and nominated forthwith for the U.N. post,” Gorka told Breitbart News. “He has been the President’s most effective ambassador bar none. The best thing about his nomination is that with his rock solid MAGA credentials the globalist America-haters at the U.N. will be put on notice.”- READ MORE